(The video in this story is from April, 2019, when Barry Sanders was arrested for shoplifting.)

Prolific shoplifter Barry Sanders has been charged yet again, this time for thefts in April and May from three Portland grocery stores.

So steady are his efforts, Portland detectives in nicknamed him 'The Hamburglar' in 2014. Over the past decade, he's been arrested over 30 times.

Sanders was indicted by a Multnomah County grand jury this week for stealing about $600 worth of steaks, chicken wings and thighs, shrimp, and other meats from a Winco on April 13.

He was also charged with stealing about $600 worth of shrimp May 1 from a Safeway. He actually returned stolen meat when confronted, according to the indictment.

A third charge involved a May 8 theft of three steaks, 7 Tide Pods and 5 bags of detergent from the Gateway Fred Meyer valued together at about $325.

“I know the law. I know the rules. I know what I can and can’t do,” Sanders told a Portland detective during a videotaped interview.

Police say Sanders is an example of a flawed system that allows shoplifters to reoffend without facing serious consequences.

“Every time I get out of prison, I steal,” Sanders explained. “Send me back to prison again, oh well, I get out again.”

He's right.

Last February, Sanders was found guilty of second-degree theft, a misdemeanor. He was sentenced to probation.

Watch: Sanders tells detective why he keeps stealing