Uber driver dies after shooting in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore — An Uber driver who was critically injured in a Northeast Portland shooting on Dec. 12 has died, Portland police said Thursday.

Dhulfigar Kareem Mseer, 23, was working when he was shot just after midnight near Northeast Stafford Street and 11th Avenue.

Police said more than 60 rounds were fired during the shooting.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner ruled Mseer’s death a homicide.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported that Mseer was a refugee from Iraq who moved with his family to Portland about five years ago. He returned to Iraq in August to get married and was working to bring his new wife to the United States.

Investigators told The Oregonian/OregonLive that Mseer likely wasn’t the intended target in the shooting, which appeared to be an ambush. He was most likely mistaken for a rival gang member because he was driving slowly to pick up a fare and because of the type of car he was driving: a new white Honda Accord.

This year has seen a surge in gun violence in Portland. There have been more than 800 shootings in Portland in 2020. There were 393 shootings in 2019.