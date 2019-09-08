GASTON, Ore. — Two Washington County Sheriff's deputies searching for an armed theft suspect were shot near Gaston on Thursday afternoon. The suspect was also shot and is in custody.

The deputies were shot at around 5:30 p.m. near 54700 SW Scoggins Valley Rd, north of Henry Hagg Lake.

Life Flight responded to the scene. The deputies were taken to Oregon Health & Science University Hospital. One deputy suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The other suffered serious injuries, "but, thankfully, his prognosis is encouraging and he is receiving excellent care," the sheriff's office said in a tweet.

The deputies were part of the tactical negotiations team, according to sheriff's office spokesman Brian van Kleef.

After the deputies were shot, law enforcement tracked down the suspect, who was also shot at some point during the search. The suspect was taken to a hospital.

The sheriff's office first received a call a little after 2 p.m. about a theft in progress, van Kleef said. The homeowner reported a man outside the house stealing guns out of a locked cabinet on their property.

Deputies helped the homeowners get of the house and then began searching for the suspect. The search, which included assistance from K9 units, air support and tactical negotiations team, lasted about two and a half hours in a wooded area, van Kleef said.

Eventually, the suspect and deputies exchanged gunfire and the deputies were shot.

Van Kleef said there is no longer a threat to the community.