PORTLAND, Ore. — A man and woman were stabbed in Southeast Portland early Sunday morning, police said.

Officers responded to a report of a stabbing at 1:38 a.m. Sunday and found the two victims near Southeast 3rd Avenue and Southeast Morrison Street. They were taken by ambulance to a Portland hospital and are expected to survive.

Police say a suspect, 33-year-old Katlin Moran, was found inside a tent near Southeast 3rd Avenue and Southeast Belmont Street and taken into custody. A knife was found near the suspect's location.

Moran was lodged at the Multnomah County Jail and faces a charge of second-degree assault.

Investigators say they believe Moran stabbed both victims after an altercation near Moran's tent.