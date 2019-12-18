BEAVERTON, Ore. — A suspect is in custody after two people were stabbed near the Murray Hill shopping center in Beaverton on Wednesday morning, police said.

At 11:48 a.m., Beaverton police tweeted that the suspect had been apprehended and there was no longer any danger to the public.

The stabbings happened sometime before 11:30 a.m. near the shopping center located at Southwest Murray Boulevard and Teal Avenue.

Police also told KGW that a car was stolen.

This is a developing story and will be updated.