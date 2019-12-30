PORTLAND, Oregon — Two people were shot and a suspect was taken into custody early Monday morning after gunfire broke out in downtown Portland.

Officers were sent at 3:51 a.m. to Northwest Broadway and Flanders Street on a report of a shooting, according to Portland police.

Arriving officers took a person into custody and found a victim with several gunshot wounds. That person was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. A second victim arrived at a hospital via a private party. That person's condition was not available, police said.

Investigators placed dozens of evidence markers on the street at the scene. A handgun could also be seen on the pavement.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

