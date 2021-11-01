Two people shot while attending vigil in NE Portland

The victims, a man and a woman, were wounded but police said both will survive.

PORTLAND, Ore — Two people were shot in Northeast Portland Sunday night while they attended a vigil for someone who recently died, police said.

The two were attending a vigil outside apartment buildings near Northeast 125th Place and Sandy Boulevard. The shooting occurred around 7 p.m.

Officers found more than 20 shell casings at the scene. Two apartments and a vehicle were also hit by gunfire.

Police have not made any arrests.