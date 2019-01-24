PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police are investigating a shooting in downtown Portland where two people were injured.

The shooting was reported just after 2:30 p.m. Thursday, near West Burnside and Park Avenue.

Southwest Ankeny Street is closed from Broadway to Park Avenue. West Burnside Street is closed from Broadway to 9th Avenue. Additional side streets in the area may be closed as well.

Portland police says they have obtained various descriptions of subjects running from the scene. Officials are working to search for the people involved, witnesses and victims.

The two known victims were taken to a local hospital. Their injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call 503-823-3333.

