Two people dead after shots fired in southeast Portland home

Portland police said this is the sixth homicide they have investigated in 10 days.

PORTLAND, Oregon — Two people are dead after a shooting in a Southeast Portland home Sunday evening.

Portland police responded at about 7 p.m. to a welfare check call at a residence in the 8400 block of Southeast 138th Drive.

When officers saw a subject on the ground in the house, they forced entry and discovered that the person was an injured woman.

According to a police news release, officers then heard what sounded like someone else in the residence racking a firearm (a sound many firearms make when made ready to shoot).

Police retreated and called for assistance. One of the officers saw a male subject in the house with what appeared to be a handgun.

A shelter-in-place order was enacted for several blocks surrounding the residence. As SERT officers took positions, some heard the sound of a single gunshot from within the residence, police said.

An injured male was found inside the house. He was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The adult female was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the investigation, it was determined that a bullet from the incident hit a neighboring house. No one was injured as the result of this bullet.