PORTLAND, Ore. — Two pedestrians were injured after the driver of a stolen white sport-utility vehicle crashed into a wooden pole in Southeast Portland on Monday afternoon, police say.

The crash happened at Southeast 119th Avenue and Clinton Street at about 2:30 p.m. Two people were taken by ambulance to area hospitals for treatment of minor injuries, said Sgt. Chris Burley.

Police say three people ran from the crashed SUV. KGW's Mike Benner said police have detained all three suspects.

Crash at SE 119th & Clinton. Hearing reports that whoever was inside ran away after the crash. Trying to get more info pic.twitter.com/uxRM32VCSw — Mike Benner (@MikeBennerKGW) June 18, 2018

Update - according to @PortlandPolice the SUV was stolen, crashed into wooden pole injuring two pedestrians, three people ran from vehicle, officers on scene say all three have been detained — Mike Benner (@MikeBennerKGW) June 18, 2018

This is a developing story and will be updated.

