PORTLAND, Ore. — Two men were shot outside a 7-11 store in Southeast Portland early Sunday morning, police say.

The victims were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. Police said they are expected to survive.

The shooting happened at about 2 a.m. Sunday. Witnesses provided descriptions of two suspects to officers. The first suspect was described as a young black man, between 5-foot-10 and 6-0, about 190 pounds, with a goatee and tattoos on his chest and torso. He was armed with a handgun. The second suspect was described as a black man with hazel-colored hair.

The two suspects fled the scene in a white sedan, witnesses told police.

The store, located at 3500 Southeast 122nd Avenue, was hit with multiple bullets, police said.

The Portland Police Gang Enforcement Team is conducting the investigation.

If anyone witnessed the shooting or has video surveillance of the shooting, they are asked to contact the Gang Enforcement Team at 503-823-4106.

The Portland Police Bureau works closely with Enough is Enough PDX, a community-led campaign aimed at encouraging people to take a stand against gang violence in the area.

For more information about Enough is Enough PDX and how you can get involved, please visit https://www.facebook.com/EnoughIsEnoughPDX

Additional information about Enough is Enough PDX and other City efforts addressing youth violence can be found at the Office of Youth Violence Prevention, http://www.portlandonline.com/safeyouth/

