PORTLAND, Ore. — Police say two people were injured in a shooting at a Southeast Portland motel early Saturday morning.

The shooting was reported shortly before 3 a.m. at a Motel 6 located at 3104 SE Powell Blvd.

Officers arrived and found a man suffering from a gunshot injury in the parking lot. He was taken to a hospital. During the early stages of the investigation, Portland police said it learned a man with a gunshot wound arrived at a hospital by private vehicle. Police believe that man was also injured in the shooting. Both men suffered injuries believed to be non-life-threatening, police said.

Officers searched the area around the motel for suspects but did not find anyone. However, they found a vehicle believed to be associated with people involved in the shooting.

Police believe a group of people were having a party in a room at the motel when a disturbance occurred, and shots were fired.

The Gang Enforcement Team is investigating. Police did not have any suspect information to release.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has surveillance video of the shooting is asked to contact Portland police detective Brian Sims at 503-823-2079 or Brian.Sims@portlandoregon.gov.

