PORTLAND, Ore. — A Multnomah County grand jury indicted two men for their roles in a large fight that left a 31-year-old woman injured and unconscious on May Day in Northeast Portland.

Members of the right-wing group Patriot Prayer and left-wing Antifa brawled in the streets outside the Cider Riot Bar, near Northeast 8th Avenue and Couch Street.

The fight between approximately 60 people was a violent end an otherwise peaceful May Day in Portland.

A lawsuit brought by the bar's owner against Patriot Prayer said the woman was hit in the head with a baton, knocking her unconscious fracturing one of her vertebra.

On Wednesday, The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Ian Alexander Kramer, 45, in North Portland. Kramer was jailed on charges including second-degree assault, second-degree attempted assault and unlawful use of mace.

Ian Kramer and a metal baton recovered from his home.

Portland police

Kramer struck a woman with a metal baton during the fight and tried to hit another person, according to the indictment. He also allegedly used mace on another person.

Police on Wednesday recovered a baton from Kramer’s home during a search.

According to Willamette Week, Kramer has a history of joining far right groups in brawls.

The other man named in the indictment, 24-year-old Matthew Cooper, is charged with second-degree disorderly conduct and harassment. The indictment alleges Cooper engaged in “in fighting and violent, tumultuous and threatening behavior” and that he subjected the woman allegedly assaulted by Kramer to “offensive physical contact.”

