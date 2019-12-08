PORTLAND, Ore. — Two emergency medical technicians were assaulted in North Portland on Sunday night while treating a woman.

The assault happened shortly after midnight on North Interstate Avenue and North Prescott Street.

Officers said the woman being treated punched one of the EMTs, and then a different person rode up on a bike and pepper-sprayed the other medic.

The pepper-spray suspect rode away on a bike and hasn't been found. The woman who punched one of the medics was taken into custody.

