PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating two unrelated incidents of luring in Portland that occurred this week. They each occurred after school and off campus.

The first incident happened at around 2:55 p.m. Tuesday near Southeast 89th Avenue and Cooper Street. A 9-year-old girl reported being approached by two men in a white van. The girl told police one of the men offered candy and a ride. The student ran to a nearby house and alerted an adult, and the men drove away, Portland police said.

The vehicle was described as a white Ford Econoline with no rear windows. The driver was a black man and the passenger was a white man, the girl told police.

The second incident occurred at around 4:40 p.m. Wednesday near Southwest Skyline Boulevard and Highway 26. A 14-year-old girl said she was approached by a woman in a black four-door sedan. The girl told police the woman tried to get her to approach the vehicle. The girl refused and the woman drove away after the teen ran to a nearby business and called 911, police said.

The woman, who was described as white and in her 30s, appeared to be alone in the vehicle. Police did not release a description of the vehicle.

Portland police encourage parents to talk with their children about what to do if approached by a stranger.

RELATED: Lake Oswego man arrested for luring minor, sexual corruption of child

RELATED: Six men arrested in Washington County child predator sting