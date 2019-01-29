HOUSTON — HOUSTON – Sources say two Houston police officers are in critical condition after four were shot while serving a warrant in southeast Houston.

The two critically injured officers were shot in the neck area, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said during a press conference. They underwent surgery Monday night.

The two other officers are stable and remain in the hospital for observation. They are expected to make a full recovery.

A fifth officer, that was originally reported shot, injured his knee while running away from the gunfire. He was released from the hospital Monday night.

All of the officers were transported to Memorial Hermann in the Texas Medical Center after the shooting. Two of the officers were taken by Life Flight, said Chief Pena with the Houston Fire Department.

Roads near the the hospital were blocked off for several hours so EMS could make their way to the hospital quickly.

WATCH: Roads blocked off in downtown Houston as injured officers arrive at hospital

Chief Acevedo said about a dozen narcotics officers and half a dozen patrol officers were serving a search warrant to a home in the 7800 block of Harding after a neighbor tipped police about drug activities.

Acevedo said the officers were specifically searching the home for black tar heroin.

When the officers approached the door to the home, two suspects allegedly started firing at the officers.

Chief Acevedo said officers returned fire and eventually shot the suspects. SWAT officers searched the home and pronounced the suspects dead.

Officers have not provided any information on the identity of the suspects.

WATCH: Neighbors react to shooting that injured 5 officers in SE Houston

This is a developing story.

► Make it easy to keep up-to-date. Download the KHOU News app now.

Have a news tip? Email us or message us on our Facebook page or Twitter feed.