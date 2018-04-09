ALOHA, Ore. — Police are looking into two separate attempted assaults reported in the past week in Aloha in which a man grabbed two people, including an 11-year-old girl.

The first reported attempted assault happened late Sunday night in the 5000 block of Southwest 173rd Avenue. An adult woman said she was walking her dog when an unknown man grabbed her from behind. When the woman started screaming the man ran away.

The woman said the suspect had "tan skin" but was unsure of his race. She said he was about 6-foot and was wearing dark clothing and white shoes.

The second reported attempted assault happened near Southwest 192nd Avenue and Southwest Farmington Road on Friday, August 31. At around 9 a.m., an 11-year-old girl was walking to school when a man came up and asked to use her cell phone. The girl said no and the man tried to grab her by the backpack. After a passerby yelled at the suspect, he ran away.

The suspect in the second attempted assault matched the physical description of the suspect in the first report, but he was wearing a camouflage hoodie and dark jeans. The jeans had the word "peace" written on one of the legs and a peace sign on the knee. He also was wearing a yellow bandana over his face that was covered in peace signs.

Police say they don't know if the two attempted assaults are related.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call the non-emergency police line at 503-629-0111.

