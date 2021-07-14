Two arrested during brawl between Proud Boys, counter-protesters in Salem, police say

As the two groups began to fight Salem police officers tried to intervene but they were outnumbered. Police made an emergency request for more officers.

SALEM, Ore. — Salem police arrested two people during a brawl between members of the far-right Proud Boys and dozens of counter-protesters outside a Planned Parenthood on Tuesday night.

Police began monitoring a protest around 6 p.m. near the Planned Parenthood at 3825 Wolverine St. NE. Between 50-70 people attended, including about 20 Proud Boys members apparently acting as security, according to police. The Proud Boys carried visible handguns, paintball guns, bats and body armor.

About 20 minutes later, police said about 40 counter-protesters showed up with their own weapons including bats, paintball guns and body armor.

As the two groups began to fight Salem police officers tried to intervene but they were outnumbered. Police made an emergency request for more officers.

Police said people from both sides refused to follow orders from officers and continued to fight and spray chemical irritants at each other, and the police. Officers used two crowd munitions and a loud distraction device.

Police arrested Robert Gerald Gonzalez, 44, for second-degree disorderly conduct, and Ricky Dale Clark for third-degree assault, riot, second-degree disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Follow-up investigations could lead to more arrests, police said.