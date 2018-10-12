Two people were arrested in connection with the killing of an 18-year-old man at a Hazel Dell strip mall parking lot on Monday.

The Clark County Sheriff's Office said the two males were booked into the Clark County Juvenile Detention Facility for first-degree murder. Their identities were not released Wednesday night.

The arrests come after 17-year-old Terrance Busby was in court Wednesday morning. Busby was allegedly the getaway driver in a premeditated drug-deal robbery. After initially being charged as an accomplice to second-degree murder, his charge was elevated to accomplice to first-degree murder.

The victim, 18-year-old Gage Allan Kiser of Vancouver, had arranged to sell marijuana to the suspects, who prosecutors said had coordinated a plan in advance to rob Kiser during the drug deal.

Investigators said Monday that the suspects and Kiser knew each other.

The shooting occurred at 6204 NE Highway 99 in the community of Hazel Dell, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office. Police responded to 911 calls at around 2:30 p.m. and found Kiser dead.

The suspects had left in a vehicle before authorities arrived at the scene.

Later that day, deputies located the suspect vehicle and arrested Busby, who police say drove the vehicle from the murder scene. Busby was booked into the Clark County Juvenile Detention Facility.



Rachel Percell, who works near where the shooting took place, rushed outside to help Kiser after he was shot.

"I saw a young kid slumped over in the drivers seat and there was a lot of blood, a lot of blood," she said. "I first tried getting his attention, slapping his face to see if he was responsive and he wasn't; then I asked his friends to pull him out of the Jeep and I started doing chest compressions and [he was] just not responsive."