PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people were arrested in Northeast Portland early Sunday morning after they allegedly shot at six people standing outside near the corner of Northeast Killingsworth Street and Northeast Cully Boulevard.

The shooting happened at around 12:19 a.m. None of the six people were hit. Responding officers located the suspect vehicle nearby and arrested the two people inside. A pistol from inside the vehicle was seized as evidence.

The first suspect, 23-year-old Raul Gabriel Marquez, was charged with six counts of attempted murder, unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm. The second suspect, 20-year-old Cheyenne Justice Trujillo, was also charged with six counts of attempted murder and unlawful use of a weapon.

Raul Marquez

Multnomah County Sheriff's Office

Cheyenne Trujillo

Multnomah County Sheriff's Office

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a reward of up to $2,500 in cash for information that leads to an arrest. Call 503-823-HELP (4357) if you have any information. You can submit an anonymous tip here.