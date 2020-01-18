Santana Duran has received a 70 month prison sentence after being convicted of stabbing a person multiple times in downtown Portland.

“This was a violent, unnecessary, and unprovoked attack on a stranger,” said Multnomah County Deputy District Attorney Nicole Hermann, who prosecuted this case. “Mr. Duran and his two co-defendants all acted together, but it was Mr. Duran who was the main aggressor with the knife, stabbing the victim multiple times and causing serious and significant injuries.”

The stabbing occurred on June 26, 2019, when Duran and two other males approached a stranger at around 11:50 P.M.

As the victim attempted to separate himself from the group, he tripped and fell. Duran and the two others then jumped on the victim, stabbing him multiple times.

Police found the victim covered in blood suffering from what appeared to be at least five stab wounds to his chest and abdomen. Police and paramedics provided immediate medical help, and the victim survived.

Police located Duran nearby and found him to be wearing a blood-soaked glove. Police also located a knife in his pocket with blood on the blade.

Friday, Duran submitted a new plea and was sentenced to 70-months. He will also have 36-months of post prison supervision and must pay $360 in restitution.

The two other individuals arrested in this case include 22-year-old Roman Coy Jr. and a 17 year old.