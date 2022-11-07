‘The city is deteriorating’: TriMet bus shelters damaged, vandalized

TriMet officials said there were about 100 damaged bus shelters in June alone.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Ore. — TriMet’s glass bus shelters are repeatedly being vandalized and damaged, and it’s costing the agency thousands of dollars in repairs.

“You can’t even sit in them because they are littered with trash,” said Patricia Pasini, who rides TriMet buses every day. "It's day after day."

She pointed out to stop on the corner of Northwest 21st Avenue and Northwest Northrup Street with all its windows busted out.

“People destroying things and it’s just very disheartening,” added Steve Koehler, who rides the bus four times a day. “In my journeys going to Southeast Belmont, Southeast area — it’s pretty bad.”

TriMet officials said there were about 100 damaged bus shelters in June alone.

“It is more than usual," said TriMet spokesman Tyler Graf. "We’ve seen the uptick over the past year or so."

He said the majority of reports are of shattered glass, which can cost anywhere between $450 to $1,500 to replace.

As for fixing the entire shelter, that can be about $10,000. Repair times can take a couple of days to complete, depending on where the shelter is located.

“We are looking into ways to make the shelters, specifically glass, more durable and difficult to break,” said Graf.

This doesn’t help ridership, which Graf said has been down compared to pre-pandemic years.

“It affects our riders. These shelters are public spaces intended for our riders to have a little bit of comfort or be protected from the elements," he said.

But for many Portlanders who rely on the bus, the damaged shelters are another reminder of how the city appears to be changing.

“You feel the city is deteriorating so badly,” said Pasini.

“It’s just very disheartening and depressing and I think we’re getting a bad name,” added Koehler. “As far as the city of roses, it’s the city of weeds.”