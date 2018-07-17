PORLAND, Ore. — Court records show an Oregon man, known as the "TriMet Barber," was found in violation of his probation after authorities found a TriMet ticket on him.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports police dubbed Jared Weston Walter the TriMet Barber because he's known to ejaculate in women's hair and cut it off while on Portland TriMet buses. He has 17 convictions in the past decade including harassment, sex abuse and public indecency.

BACKGROUND: 'TriMet Barber' pleads not guilty after latest arrest

Walter pleaded guilty in March to harassment and interference with public transportation and received 100 days in jail and five years of probation. Walter isn't allowed to take TriMet transportation as a condition of his parole.

Walter is being held in the Washington County Jail. He was detained on July 5 for violating his no contact order with TriMet.

Walter is scheduled to be released July 30.

© 2018 KGW