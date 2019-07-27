CANYONVILLE, Ore. — A trailer with equipment being used to fight the Milepost 97 Fire in Southern Oregon was reportedly stolen.

Douglas Forest Protective Association, a private nonprofit that helps prevent wildfires, said someone stole the trailer Friday night.

The group asked anyone who sees the trailer to call Oregon State Police.

The Milepost 97 Fire began Wednesday night near Canyonville and has grown to nearly 9,000 acres as of Saturday morning.

