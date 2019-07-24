PORTLAND, Ore. — A Boy Scout troop’s packed trailer, which was stolen the night before their trip to Crater Lake, was located by Portland police Thursday morning.

Members of Scout Troop 71 loaded the trailer with gear and supplies Tuesday night in front of the Piedmont Presbyterian Church in Northeast Portland and locked it up, according to troop chair Mark Hubbard.

On Wednesday morning the trailer was gone along with all its contents, which are worth an estimated $3,000, Hubbard said.

On Thursday morning, police said the trailer was spotted near Southeast 24th Avenue and Franklin Street.

It's unclear if any of the contents were still in the trailer.

Thanks to the help of fellow scout troops and families who stepped up and loaned the troop equipment, the group of 44 still went on the trip to Crater Lake.

Assistant scoutmaster David Chaney said it would have been a shame if they had to cancel the trip.

“Just think about the kids, it's not about the adults, we have fun too but think about the scouts who have been planning and working for this trip for so long, they're the ones getting hurt,” Chaney said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the troop cover the costs to replace the trailer and gear.