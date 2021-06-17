Tow truck driver shot and killed in Hillsboro; suspect in custody

The shooting happened during a disagreement about a vehicle being towed.

HILLSBORO, Ore. — A tow truck driver was shot and killed Thursday morning at a Hillsboro apartment complex during a disagreement about a vehicle being towed. The shooter was taken into custody, Hillsboro police said.

The shooting happened at 8:51 a.m. at Park Creek Village on Southeast 44th Avenue in Hillsboro. According to Hillsboro police, two tow trucks were removing vehicles from the lot for lot maintenance.

According to police, a person came out of the apartment complex and started arguing with one of the tow truck drivers about a vehicle being towed. Police said shots were fired and the tow truck driver was shot and killed. The person who was arrested was not injured, police said.

Hillsboro police did not know the name of the tow truck company.

Anyone with information related to this shooting is asked to contact the Hillsboro Police Department at 503-681-6190.