Oregon man convicted of murder as a teen will be released after resentencing

PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon man convicted in a 1991 murder he committed as a 16-year-old will be released from prison after a Clackamas County judge resentenced him on Tuesday.

Todd Davilla was resentenced to 25 years in prison after the Oregon Court of Appeals overturned Davilla's previous 50-year sentence because it did not take into account his "unique qualities of youth" and capability for change, the court argued.

Davilla has already served 30 years in prison, so he will be released. He also received supervised probation for life.

Davilla was 16 years old when he forced his way into Lisa Flormoe's Wilsonville home and attempted to rape her. When Flormoe resisted, Davilla stabbed her in the throat repeatedly, nearly decapitating her.

He was later arrested and pleaded guilty to murder, first-degree burglary and first-degree attempted rape. Davilla, who is 46 years old now, has been in prison since 1992.

Today's decision is just the latest development in a case that's received new attention following Gov. Brown's youth criminal justice reform efforts.

In October, the governor commuted the sentences for roughly 70 people who were convicted of Measure 11 crimes as youth, including Davilla's. Those individuals now have the opportunity to appear before a parole board to argue for their release.

That process no longer applies to Davilla, who will be released as part of the judge's resentencing decision, not Gov. Brown's commutation.

In court, Lorna Flormoe pleaded with the judge to keep her sister’s killer behind bars.

“Who could feel safe knowing this man was living in their neighborhood? Would you?" asked Flormoe.

An expert for the defense, Dr. Laura Zorich, suggested that Davilla has changed through years of counseling and rehabilitation while in prison.

"Who he is today is remarkably different than who he was at the age of 16,” said Dr. Zorich.

Todd Davilla made a brief statement to the judge.