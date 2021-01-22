Timber crew finds human remains near Molalla

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office is investigating the case as a homicide.

MOLALLA, Ore. — A timber crew found skeletal human remains in a remote wilderness area southeast of Molalla. Detectives are investigating the case as a homicide.

The crew was planting trees in a steep ravine off a private logging road on Jan. 8 when they found the remains.

Because of how steep the ravine was, volunteers from Clackamas County Search and Rescue ran rope lines down the hill to allow search teams and investigators to access the area.

The sheriff's office said scraps of clothing found in the area suggest the remains may have been there for awhile. Other items found at the scene included a size 9.5 white, low-top canvas athletic shoe, a dark-gray metal ring and a squared red stone.

Photos: Human skeletal remains found in wilderness area outside Molalla 1/7

2/7

3/7

4/7

5/7

6/7

7/7 1 / 7