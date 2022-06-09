Police: Man robs Wells Fargo bank in Tigard, flees on foot

Police have shared a surveillance image of the man suspected of robbing the Wells Fargo on SW Hall Boulevard and Pacific Highway around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

TIGARD, Ore. — Police are trying to identify a man who robbed a Wells Fargo bank in Tigard Wednesday afternoon.

The man robbed the bank on Southwest Hall Boulevard and Pacific Highway West around 12:30 p.m. and ran away. No weapons were involved and no one got hurt, the Tigard Police Department said.

Officers used a K-9 dog to help track down the suspect but were unable to locate him.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 50s with dirty blonde, shoulder-length hair and a goatee. Surveillance footage shows him wearing a dark gray beanie and black hoodie with white piping.