Tigard police investigating attempted abduction of woman in Winco parking lot

The woman told police a man tried to grab her from behind while she was loading groceries into her car.

TIGARD, Ore. — Tigard police are investigating an attempted abduction after a woman said a man tried to grab her in the parking lot of a WinCo Foods last week.

The woman, who police described as in her 20s, said she was pushing her cart out to her car between 6:30 and 7 p.m. on August 20, and she noticed a black van parked beside her with the passenger-side sliding door open.

As she was loading groceries into the back seat on the driver's side of her car, she said a man grabbed her from behind and started to pull her backwards. She said she was able to fight him off and drive away safely.

Police describe the suspect as a white man in his 50s, about 6 feet tall and medium build. He has gray/black hair, is clean shaven, and wears glasses. He was wearing jeans and a T-shirt.

The victim told police that she saw a white woman, between 35 and 45 years old with a heavier build, in the black van.

The suspect vehicle is an older, all-black van with no windows expect for the front driver and passenger door. It is not a minivan, police said.