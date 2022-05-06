Tigard police investigate double homicide at Embassy Suites hotel

On May 6 around 1:30 a.m., police responded to a report of a disturbance with a weapon at Embassy Suites by Hilton hotel near Southwest Hall Boulevard and Southwest Eliander Lane. Officers searched the building and found two people dead inside. Police have not released their names and have not said how they died.



In a tweet, Tigard police said detectives are working to identify the suspect, who they believe left the scene. No other details have been released.