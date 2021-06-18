Tigard man indicted for sex abuse; more victims sought

Jerry Nesseth, 58, was arrested on May 12 for third-degree sex abuse, but he has since been indicted for first-degree sex abuse.

TIGARD, Ore. — A Tigard man has been indicted for sex abuse and authorities are concerned that there may be more victims.

Jerry Nesseth, 58, was arrested on May 12 for third-degree sex abuse, but he has since been indicted for first-degree sex abuse, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim told investigators that she was sexually abused by Nesseth in 2019. The alleged abuse happened near a hospital in Portland.

Nesseth knew the victim through his work with a church, deputies said. He recently worked as a rafting missionary with Oregon Adventure Ministries, and deputies are concerned that Nesseth has worked with several young women through the organization. They are asking any other victims of sex abuse to some forward.