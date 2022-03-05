One woman killed, another hurt by hit and run driver in Tigard

Police are looking for a dark 2015-2016 Jeep Renegade they say hit a mother and daughter near SW Hall Boulevard and SW Lucille Court Friday night.

Police are looking for a driver who struck two women in a Tigard intersection Friday night, killing one woman and sending another to the hospital.

Tigard Police said officers responded at 8:40 p.m. to the corner of SW Hall Boulevard and SW Lucille Court.

Two pedestrians, an 86-year-old mother and her 57-year-old daughter, had been crossing SW Hall Boulevard when they were hit. The driver left before police arrived.

The daughter was pronounced dead at the scene. Her mother was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Police did not release their names.

Police are looking for the suspect vehicle: a darker colored 2015-2016 Jeep Renegade with significant front-end damage.

Tigard Police ask anyone with information that may help in the investigation to call the non-emergency dispatch number at 503-629-0111 and ask to speak to a Tigard officer.