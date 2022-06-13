Tigard police arrest man for fatal March hit-and-run

Officers arrested 28-year-old Toma Matisoff of Tigard for the March 4 crash that killed Karen Kain and injured her 86-year-old mother.

TIGARD, Ore. — Tigard police have made an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run crash in March that killed a woman and injured her elderly mother.

Officers arrested 28-year-old Toma Matisoff of Tigard for the March 4 crash.

Police say Matisoff was driving on Southwest Hall Boulevard near Lucille Court when he hit 57-year-old Karen Kain and her 86-year-old mother as they were crossing the street. Kain died in the crash and her mother was critically injured and hospitalized.

Days after the crash, Tigard police impounded a "vehicle of interest" near the scene. Neighbors at the time pointed out the stretch of road where the crash occurred has little-to-no sidewalks, no crosswalks and poor lighting.

After a continued investigation identified him as a suspect, a grand jury indicted Matisoff on Friday, June 10. Officers arrested him overnight Monday, police said.

“I am so grateful for some resolution in this case, and I can’t imagine the pain the Kain family is continuing to endure,” Tigard police Chief Kathy McAlpine said in a news release.