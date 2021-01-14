Three people wounded in NE Portland shooting

The Portland Police Bureau said officers have responded to seven shootings since Wednesday afternoon.

PORTLAND, Ore — Three people were wounded in a shooting early Thursday morning in Northeast Portland, police said.

Officers received reports of shots fired near Northeast 111th Avenue and Sandy Boulevard around 1:30 a.m.

Officers found evidence of gunfire and learned the victims drove away before they arrived. Police said three people with gunshot wounds, two men and one woman, arrived at a local hospital. One person suffered serious injuries and the other two had minor injuries.

Investigators do not have any suspect information.

The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said officers have responded to seven shootings since Wednesday afternoon. PPB released the following information about the six additional incidents:

At 2:40 p.m., North Precinct officers responded to a report that someone fired a shot into the air in the 4400 block of Northeast Cully Boulevard (case number 21-11741).

At 9:08 p.m., East Precinct officers responded to a report of shots heard in the 3100 block of Southeast 136th Avenue (21-12094). Evidence of gunfire was found. No evidence that anyone was injured.

At 9:56 p.m., East officers responded to a report of shots heard in the 100 block of Southeast 146th Avenue (case number 21-12117). They located a crime scene in a nearby apartment. A victim had been assaulted, but the victim was not struck by gunfire. An adult female suspect was detained.

At 11:13 p.m., officers from North Precinct responded to a call of shots heard at Northeast 8th Avenue and Northeast Tillamook Street (case number 21-12169). They located evidence of gunfire and obtained some information that possibly two vehicles were driving through while occupants shot at each other.

At 12:52 a.m., East officers responded to shots heard in 3100 block of Southeast 136th Avenue (case number 21-12214). They located evidence of gunfire but no strikes.

At 12:59 a.m., North Precinct officers responded to the 12000 block of Northeast Thompson Street (case number 21-12218). Officers found evidence of multiple firearms being discharged. Three occupied houses were struck by bullets, one which had a 14-year-old and a 7-year-old inside. Another house had a round pierce a bedroom where a couple was sleeping. Three cars were also struck by gunfire.