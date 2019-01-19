MAYWOOD PARK, Ore. — A man was arrested after police say he stabbed three people Friday night during a property dispute in Maywood Park, a community neighboring Northeast Portland.

The stabbing was reported to Portland police at around 7:20 p.m. Officers responded to Northeast 102nd Avenue and Interstate 84 and found three victims in a nearby green space. The victims were in Maywood Park city limits, so the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office was called to take over the investigation.

While deputies were responding, a Portland Police Bureau K-9 team located and arrested the suspect not far from the scene. The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Xaire Lamont Darn Johnson, and the three victims were taken to hospitals for treatment of serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

All four people were transients, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

Johnson was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on Saturday. He faces charges of assault and unlawful use of a weapon. The investigation is ongoing and more charges may be filed.