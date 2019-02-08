PORTLAND, Ore. — One person was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting in Northeast Portland on Friday afternoon, Portland police said.

Officers converged on the 6200 block of Northeast 42nd Avenue, near Ainsworth Street, just after 2 p.m.

An officer at the scene told KGW's Mike Benner that one victim was killed and two more were rushed to a hospital.

A man who said he was a family member of both the suspect and victims told KGW that the suspect, a woman, came to a home in the neighborhood and shot three of her relatives.

Following the shooting, the victim who died rushed to a nearby construction site pleading for help. Construction workers tried to perform CPR on the wounded person, but they could not save the victim's life, the family member said.

No arrests have been made.

Police have not released any suspect or victim information.

Officers closed Northeast 42nd Avenue between Holman and Killingsworth streets.

