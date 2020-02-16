PORTLAND, Ore. — Three men were shot early Sunday in Northeast Portland. There have now been 80 shooting incidents in Portland this year, police said.

Shortly before 2 a.m., officers investigated a man with gunshot wounds in the Parkrose Heights neighborhood in the 10200 block of Northeast Knott Street.

As officers responded to Northeast Knott Street, police received a call from a nearby hospital saying two other men walked in with gunshot wounds.

The men are expected to survive.

Police say the three men were in two sedans. Officers found the cars and evidence of gunfire. Police say the shootings occurred near Northeast Gilsan Street and Interstate 205.

No arrests have been made.

Police are asking witnesses to contact them at 503-823-3333.

