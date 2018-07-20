PORTLAND, Ore. — Police arrested three minors who they said broke into the temporary Grant High School site and vandalized the building early Friday morning.

A security worker called police after responding to an alarm at the school and hearing voices inside the building.

Portland police officers and a police K-9 team responded around 3:30 a.m. and caught three suspects who ran from the school.

During their search of the building, police said they found a loaded handgun in a bag belonging to the suspects. The gun had been reported stolen.

Police also found a broken window and paint on the walls, lockers and floors of the school.

The three suspects were taken to the Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Home. They face charges of second-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief, first-degree theft and possession of a loaded firearm.

A broken window at the school.

Portland police

The school's temporary site is located at 3905 SE 91st Ave.

© 2018 KGW