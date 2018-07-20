TIGARD, Ore. — Tigard Police are a warning of burglars targeting businesses that have air conditioner window units.

“We've had a couple incidents within the past several days,” said Tigard Police Officer Jim Wolf.

Early Tuesday morning, someone broke into Primitive Racing in Tigard, where they manufacture accessories for Subarus. They stole cash, merchandise, food and even a Subaru from the garage. The car was later recovered by police.

“Obviously you're frustrated when something like this happens,” said owner Paul Eklund, pointing to where crooks pried the air conditioner out of the window. “I guess the key thing is it presented what looked to be an easy opportunity for the thieves.”

Wolf said with summer in full swing, there may be more break-ins through AC window units. He offered advice on how to prevent them, like securing the air conditioner to the window frame, itself.

“If people can drill into the window to secure the unit, that's going to assist them with maintaining some security,” said Wolf.

Wolf said you can also install security bars, which are available at most hardware stores, and be thoughtful about where in your home or business you put the AC unit.

“Maybe not placing the air conditioner unit in a front window where it's visible to passersby,” said Wolf. “Maybe put it along the side or in the rear if possible.”

Since the break-in, Eklund has secured his air conditioner.

“It’s now armor plated,” he said. “We've put it in with metal, not with wood. No one's going to be prying that one out.”

Anyone with information on the burglary is asked to call the Tigard Police community tip line at 503-718-COPS.

