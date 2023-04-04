Thieves hit a Vancouver business twice in 2 days

A security camera captured a sedan backing into the store before the thieves run inside. The owner says the two break-ins will cost him thousands of dollars.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Prakash Thapa walked around his Northeast Vancouver business Tuesday and pointed out all of the damage after thieves broke in twice in two days.

"The walls need to be replaced," he said. "The frames need to be replaced. The glasses need to be replaced."

On Tuesday morning, a security camera captured a sedan backing into Thapa's convenience store on Northeast 164th Avenue before two people run inside and ransack the place.

"My alarm systems don't work anymore," Thapa said. "None of my lights work in that area. They took a bunch of stuff. I'm missing almost $15,000 to $20,000 of stuff inside."

The significant loss is not just from Tuesday's break-in.

Thapa said the same thing happened early Monday morning, and a security camera captured that as well. He believes the same people are behind both break-ins.

"I'm so frustrated," he said. "I'm so stressed. I have a four-month-old kid. I haven't slept in two nights cause this happened twice in two days. I just want to provide for my kid and things like this happen."

Adding to Thapa's frustration is the possibility of being dropped by his insurance carrier. He believes his policy will be canceled if he submits too many claims. He says the alternative is not any better.

"If I don't claim it, I don't have that sort of money in my pocket," Thapa said. "I just had a kid. I have a lot of expenses. I have to pay for my house, those sorts of things."

Thapa is pleading with law enforcement to prioritize solving break-ins like the two at his business. If not, Thapa will take matters into his own hands.

"I may have to sleep in the store and protect the store ourselves," he said. "Maybe grab a baseball bat and sleep with it, maybe grab a weapon, do something about it."