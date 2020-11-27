Thanksgiving burglar goes into home, helps himself to family's breakfast, bathroom

A 22-year-old man was arrested after police say he entered several vehicles and let himself into a home, eating some food.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A 22-year-old man was arrested on Thanksgiving by the Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) after he broke into several vehicles and went into someone's house, helping himself to some Thanksgiving food.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office arrested 22-year-old Antonio Bernal on the charges of burglary I, two counts of unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and theft II.

According to a press release from WCSO, at 6:41 a.m., officers responded to a call that someone was inside the caller's vehicle in the 12800 block of NW Creekview Drive.

As officers investigated, they found that Bernal had no only been in several vehicles but had also entered the caller's house and garage. While inside the house, Bernal reportedly helped himself to some of the food the family was going to prepare for a Thanksgiving breakfast and used the restroom.

In his pockets, officers found several items he had stolen from vehicles and also the home.

More charges may be pending.