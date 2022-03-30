Two teens injured in Southeast Portland shooting

Police said a juvenile male was seriously injured after being shot multiple times. The second victim, an 18-year-old man, had minor injuries.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two teenagers were injured in a shooting Wednesday evening in Southeast Portland, according to police.

Officers responded to a shots fired call around 5:30 p.m. near Southeast 98th Avenue and Hult Street and found two victims, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

"I was in the house chopping up stuff for clam chowder and I heard four or five gunshots, just bam-bam-bam-bam," said Anne Manny, who lives two houses down from where the shooting happened. "And then people started yelling."

A juvenile male was seriously injured with multiple gunshot wounds and an 18-year-old man had a minor injury, possibly from being grazed by a bullet, police said.

"I looked down the sidewalk and I just see people standing out there, and one of the guys says 'I've been shot, I've been shot,'" Manny said.

"We didn't realize it was actual gunfire until we came outside," she added.

PPB's Focused Intervention Team is investigating. The team launched at the beginning of 2022 to help address the city's gun violence problem

Coming off a record-high number of shootings in 2021, gun violence has continued to surge in Portland. There have been more than 100 injury shootings and two-dozen homicides in the city so far this year.