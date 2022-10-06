2 teens shot in Seattle’s Pioneer Square neighborhood

Seattle police are investigating after two teenagers were shot in Pioneer Square Wednesday night.

SEATTLE — Two teenagers were injured in a shooting in Seattle’s Pioneer Square neighborhood Wednesday night.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), multiple people called 911 around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday to report hearing gunshots on the 200 block of Yesler Way. When officers arrived, they found two males, an 18-year-old and a 13-year-old, who had both been shot in the leg.

Seattle Fire Department medics arrived and took both teenagers to Harborview Medical Center.

A spokesperson for Harborview said Thursday morning the 13-year-old was in satisfactory condition, and the 18-year-old was in the intensive care unit.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

Detectives with SPD’s Gun Violence Reduction Unit responded to the scene and are continuing the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.