Suspect arrested in deadly shooting at a house party in February

Jose Rodriguez-Sanchez, 20, was shot and killed at a house party in Cornelius in February. The suspect was arrested Saturday.

CORNELIUS, Ore. — A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the February shooting death of a man at a house party in Cornelius.

Police contacted Cesar Alvarez-Alcazar during a traffic stop in Salem on Saturday and arrested him on a Washington County warrant for second degree murder, according to a news release from the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

A Washington County grand jury indicted Alvarez-Alcazar in August for the murder of Jose Rodriguez-Sanchez, 20, at the February house party.

Alvarez-Alcazar is being held in Marion County jail, police said, but he will be transferred to Washington County jail.

Multiple people called 911 at about 2:17 a.m. Feb. 6 to report that someone had fired a gun at a party at a home on South 8th Avenue in Cornelius and someone had been shot, according to a news release from the sheriff's office the day after the incident.

Washington County Sheriff's deputies arrived and found Rodriguez-Sanchez severely injured. Bystanders, deputies and Forest Grove police officers tried to save him, but he died at the scene.

No arrests were initially made, and the sheriff's office stated that many of the party guests apparently left the scene before police arrived, and asked members of the public to come forward with more information.