Teen shot at Washington County Fairgrounds, 2 teen suspects in custody

The shooting happened shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday at the Washington County Fairgrounds Sports Complex in Hillsboro.

HILLSBORO, Ore. — A 17-year-old boy was shot at the Washington County Fairgrounds Sports Complex in Hillsboro on Saturday afternoon, Hillsboro police reported Sunday.

Two teen suspects, a 17-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy, were found by officers in the area and taken into custody. Police said there are no other suspects and there's no threat to the public.

The victim was taken to the hospital. Police said he's expected to survive.

The names of the victim and two suspects were not released. Police did not report charges for either of the two suspects.

The shooting happened around 4:53 p.m. Saturday at the fairgrounds, located at 810 Northeast 28th Avenue in Hillsboro.

The fairgrounds sports complex is a nearly 20-acre outdoor facility with five baseball and softball fields, two soccer fields and a play structure.

It was a violent weekend in the Portland metro area. On Saturday and Sunday, there were two fatal shootings in Portland. A man was shot and killed early Saturday morning at an apartment complex in Northeast Portland's Cully neighborhood. On Sunday morning, officers responded to a reported shooting at a business in Southeast Portland and found one person dead.

On Friday night, a man shot a woman in the chest during an attempted robbery and road rage incident in Northwest Portland, north of Beaverton. The Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) identified the suspect as 43-year-old Glen Alen Hornsby Jr. from Hillsboro. WCSO said he should be considered armed and dangerous and warned the public not to approach him if they see him but immediately call 911.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is released.

