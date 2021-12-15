Portland police: Teen shot and killed in Hazelwood neighborhood

The shooting happened Sunday, Dec. 12 near East Burnside Street and Southeast 124th Avenue.

PORTLAND, Ore. — An 18-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday evening near East Burnside Street and Southeast 124th Avenue in the Hazelwood neighborhood, Portland police said.

Officers responded around 6:40p.m and found Christian Z. McNeill dead at the scene.

The state medical examiner's office ruled his death a homicide.

Detectives have not made any arrests as of Wednesday evening, according to a news release.

East Burnside was temporarily closed Sunday between Southeast 122nd and Southeast 124th avenues while authorities conducted an investigation.

McNeill's death comes during a year of unprecedented gun violence in Portland.

This year, city has documented more than 1,100 shootings and more than 70 homicides, most of which involved a firearm.