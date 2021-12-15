x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Portland police: Teen shot and killed in Hazelwood neighborhood

The shooting happened Sunday, Dec. 12 near East Burnside Street and Southeast 124th Avenue.
Credit: Portland Police Bureau
Christian McNeill, 18, was shot and killed at East Burnside Street and Southeast 124th Avenue on Dec. 12, 2021.

PORTLAND, Ore. — An 18-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday evening near East Burnside Street and Southeast 124th Avenue in the Hazelwood neighborhood, Portland police said. 

Officers responded around 6:40p.m and found Christian Z. McNeill dead at the scene. 

The state medical examiner's office ruled his death a homicide. 

Detectives have not made any arrests as of Wednesday evening, according to a news release. 

East Burnside was temporarily closed Sunday between Southeast 122nd and Southeast 124th avenues while authorities conducted an investigation. 

McNeill's death comes during a year of unprecedented gun violence in Portland. 

This year, city has documented more than 1,100 shootings and more than 70 homicides, most of which involved a firearm. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Jennifer Hertzler at 503-823-1040/jennifer.hertzler@portlandoregon.gov or Det. Joe Corona at 503-823-0508/joseph.corona@portlandoregon.gov.

Related Articles

In Other News

Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office settles for $45,000 in lawsuit