Portland police: Teen shot and killed in Hazelwood neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. — An 18-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday evening near East Burnside Street and Southeast 124th Avenue in the Hazelwood neighborhood, Portland police said.
Officers responded around 6:40p.m and found Christian Z. McNeill dead at the scene.
The state medical examiner's office ruled his death a homicide.
Detectives have not made any arrests as of Wednesday evening, according to a news release.
East Burnside was temporarily closed Sunday between Southeast 122nd and Southeast 124th avenues while authorities conducted an investigation.
McNeill's death comes during a year of unprecedented gun violence in Portland.
This year, city has documented more than 1,100 shootings and more than 70 homicides, most of which involved a firearm.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Jennifer Hertzler at 503-823-1040/jennifer.hertzler@portlandoregon.gov or Det. Joe Corona at 503-823-0508/joseph.corona@portlandoregon.gov.