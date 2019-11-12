RILEY, Oregon — An 18-year-old from Harney County was arrested after he was seen climbing onto and riding a mule deer. The whole thing was filmed and shared on social media.

Oregon State Police (OSP) Fish & Wildlife became aware of the “disturbing” video on Dec. 6, 2019.

The video showed a young man climbing onto, and riding on the back of a live and exhausted mule deer buck while it was trapped in a fenced feeding area, wildlife officials said.

Throughout the video, the mule deer can be heard grunting and bleating and after escaping the rider, the buck jumped into a linked fence, multiple times, trying to escape. The buck eventually got free and its status is unknown, police said.

After an investigation, OSP was able to identify two suspects from Riley, Oregon.

Jacob Belcher, 18, was arrested and charged with wildlife harassment and animal abuse II, OSP said.

Another suspect, who filmed the incident, was charged with aiding in a wildlife offense. They were not identified by police.

