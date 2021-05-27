Death of teen in NE Portland ruled homicide, police seek information

The victim, 17-year-old Sergio Hunt, was found dead Sunday morning on Northeast Milton Street, near Argay City Park.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating the homicide of a 17-year-old boy on Sunday in Northeast Portland and asking the public to come forward with any information they have about the crime.

Police received a report of a dead body in the street at around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday. Officers responded to the 14300 block of Northeast Milton Street, near Argay City Park, and found the body of the victim, whom police identified as Sergio Hunt.

Officers believed Hunt had been the victim of a hit-and-run crash and the traffic division's Major Crash Team was called out to the scene to investigate. After the discovery of what police called "suspicious circumstances," homicide detectives were called out to investigate. Following an autopsy, the medical examiner determined the cause of death was homicide.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Det. Scott Broughton at 503-823-3774 or scott.broughton@portlandoregon.gov or Det. Brian Sims at 503-823-2079 or brian.sims@portlandoregon.gov.