VANCOUVER, Wash. — The alleged getaway driver has been arrested after a young man was shot and killed in a strip mall parking lot in the Vancouver area on Monday afternoon, police said.

Authorities identified the victim as 18-year-old Gage Allan Kiser of Vancouver.

The Clark County Sheriff's Office continues to look for the shooter.

Deputies located the suspect vehicle on Monday and arrested Terrance Busby, the 17-year-old suspect who police say drove the vehicle from the murder scene. He has been booked into the Clark County Juvenile Detention Facility and faces a charge of second-degree murder.

The shooting occurred at 6204 NE Highway 99 in the community of Hazel Dell, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office. Police responded to 911 calls around 2:30 p.m. and found Kiser dead.

Rachel Percell works nearby and rushed outside to help Kiser.

"I saw a young kid slumped over in the driver seat and there was a lot of blood, a lot of blood," she said. "I first tried getting his attention, slapping his face to see if he was responsive and he wasn't, then I asked his friends to pull him out of the jeep and I started doing chest compressions and just not responsive."

The suspect left in a vehicle before authorities arrived at the scene.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating the shooting as a homicide. Investigators said the shooting may be connected to a drug deal and the suspect and Kiser knew each other.

The sheriff's office said it does not believe there is a danger to the public in connection to the shooting.